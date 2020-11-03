Morrill County Election Results

Morrill County
*Contested Races Only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|2,113
|Joseph R. Biden
|386
|Jo Jorgensen
|58
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|1,870
|Chris Janicek
|325
|Gene Siadek
|221
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|2,072
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|302
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|129
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,624
|No
|446
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,634
|No
|447
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,678
|No
|500
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,681
|No
|437
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,734
|No
|447
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|1,143
|No
|1,219
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|1,133
|No
|1,178
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|1,728
|No
|587
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|1,480
|No
|911
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|1,499
|No
|901
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|1,575
|No
|821
Surveyor Question
Shall the position of elected Surveyor be eliminated and replaced by the position of appointed Surveyor?
|Yes
|1,456
|No
|810
Leyton School District 3 (3)
|Kevin Henke
|45
|Samuel S. Schumacher
|48
|Susan M. Ernest
|66
|Roland Rushman
|53
|Earl Reilly
|33
|David J. Wiedeman
|45
Banner School Board District 1 (3)
|Lacy Krakow
|12
|Jacob Knaub
|13
|Larry R. Pahl
|18
|Megan L. Allen (Henderson)
|11
|Laura M. Baker
|14
Scotts Bluff School District 32 (3)
|Robert B.Kinsey
|1
|Paul W. Snyder
|1
|Beth Merrigan
|2
|Todd Lewis
|1
|Scott Reisig
|0
|Chico De Los Santos Jr.
|1
Box Butte County District 6 School Board (Alliance) (3)
|Shana Brown
|14
|Wes Whitwer
|18
|Dave Rischling
|25
|Tim Richey
|10
|Jake Sylvester
|14
|Karen Trussell
|17
Levy Authority
|Shall the Bayard Cemetery District be allowed to levy a property tax not to exceed $0.07 cents per $100 of taxable valuation in excess of the limits prescribed by law until fiscal year 2026 for the purpose of general operations, building construction, remodeling, or site acquisition and to increase restricted funds by $7,754.96, a 4% increase.
|For
|594
|Against
|380
Bayard City Council at Large (4)
|Scot Ouderkirk
|291
|Chris Baird
|203
|Martin J. Marquez
|302
|Michael Harimon
|283
|Sheila Henson
|399
|Diane Kraus
|338
