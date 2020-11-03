 Skip to main content
Morrill County Election Results
Morrill County Election Results

  • Updated
Morrill County

*Contested Races Only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump  2,113
 Joseph R. Biden386
 Jo Jorgensen 58

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse 1,870 
 Chris Janicek325 
 Gene Siadek221 

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith 2,072 
 Mark Elworth Jr.302 
 Dustin C. Hobbs129 

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes1,624  
 No446 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes 1,634
 No447 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes1,678 
 No500 

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes1,681 
 No437 

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes1,734 
 No447

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes1,143 
 No1,219 

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes 1,133 
 No1,178

Initiative Measure 428

Yes  1,728
 No587 

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 1,480 
 No911

Initiative Measure 430

Yes 1,499 
 No901

Initiative Measure 431

Yes 1,575 
 No821

Surveyor Question

Shall the position of elected Surveyor be eliminated and replaced by the position of appointed Surveyor?

 
 Yes1,456 
 No810

Leyton School District 3 (3)

 Kevin Henke45 
 Samuel S. Schumacher48 
 Susan M. Ernest66 
 Roland Rushman53 
 Earl Reilly33 
 David J. Wiedeman45 

Banner School Board District 1 (3)

 Lacy Krakow12 
 Jacob Knaub13 
 Larry R. Pahl18 
 Megan L. Allen (Henderson)11 
 Laura M. Baker14

Scotts Bluff School District 32 (3)

 Robert B.Kinsey 
 Paul W. Snyder
 Beth Merrigan
 Todd Lewis 
 Scott Reisig
 Chico De Los Santos Jr.

Box Butte County District 6 School Board (Alliance) (3)

Shana Brown 14 
 Wes Whitwer 18 
 Dave Rischling25 
 Tim Richey10 
 Jake Sylvester14 
 Karen Trussell 17

Levy Authority

Shall the Bayard Cemetery District be allowed to levy a property tax not to exceed $0.07 cents per $100 of taxable valuation in excess of the limits prescribed by law until fiscal year 2026 for the purpose of general operations, building construction, remodeling, or site acquisition and to increase restricted funds by $7,754.96, a 4% increase.  
 For 594
 Against380 

Bayard City Council at Large (4)

 Scot Ouderkirk 291 
 Chris Baird 203 
 Martin J. Marquez302 
 Michael Harimon283 
 Sheila Henson399 
 Diane Kraus338 

 

 

