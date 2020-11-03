Sheridan County Election Results

Sheridan County
*Contested Races Only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|2,282
|Joseph R. Biden
|337
|Jo Jorgensen
|39
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|2,030
|Chris Janicek
|289
|Gene Siadek
|209
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|2,207
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|279
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|108
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Stine be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,657
|No
|499
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,592
|No
|523
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,683
|No
|506
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,735
|No
|449
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,645
|No
|459
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|1,617
|No
|504
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|1,151
|No
|1,284
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|1,238
|No
|1,144
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|1,745
|No
|641
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|1,575
|No
|898
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|1,587
|No
|884
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|1,672
|No
|806
Surveyor Question
Shall the position of elected Surveyor be eliminated and replaced by the position of appointed Surveyor?
|Yes
|1,024
|No
|1,327
Legislative District 43
|Tom Brewer
|1,009
|Tanya Storer
|1,615
Western Community College Area Board of Governors (1)
|Kimberly A. Marcy
|1,730
|Sandra C. Elliott
|467
Gordon/Rushville School Board (3)
|Krista Wegner
|544
|Candie Johnson
|931
|Ross Janssen
|962
|Nick Rosane
|805
|Seth Tausan
|635
|Zack Kearns
|1,144
District 6 School Board (Alliance) (3)
|Shana Brown
|30
|Wes Whitwer
|13
|Dave Rischling
|49
|Tim Richey
|18
|Jake Sylvester
|20
|Karen Trussell
|23
