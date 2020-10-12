Bayard’s band program scales up

Bayard Band instructor Sara Schmidt has her work cut out for her in 2020.

She’s trying to grow the band program at Bayard High School and Junior High School amid uncertain times. Currently, she’s got 15 students in the high school section and 16 in the junior section.

Despite the challenge, Schmidt said the goal is to ensure everyone has fun “so there is always that joy of music involved,” as she put it.

It’s her second year in Bayard after she moved from Hemingford where she’d spent nine years of her career. She made the trip south because of the Bayard opportunity.

Last semester when the school shuttered due to COVID-19, Schmidt said the program took a hit. They tried to do some virtual playing, which Schmidt described as “interesting.”

“I ended up just having them record individually and I listen to them that way,” Schmidt said. “We made it work so that we were still making music during the shutdown.”

Schmidt said this year has been a stressful one, as she juggles making the environment safe and keeping the kids performing.

“I spent countless nights, evenings and weekends in front of my sewing machine making playable masks,” Schmidt said.