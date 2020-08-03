The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will be hosting its summer reading wrap up party virtually with a Zoom event featuring kid’s magician Chef Bananas of St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.
Every year, Youth Librarian Deb Carlson looks for an entertainer who promotes summer reading but is also fun for the kids. Even in its virtual nature, this year would be no different. After a library friend sent Carlson a video of Chef Bananas toward the end of winter, she knew he would be this summer’s entertainment.
“I started looking at him, and I fell in love,” she said. “He supports reading in every way. Just in general, he is laugh out loud.”
Carlson originally planned to have him come in person, but when COVID-19 hit, Chad Jacobs, a.k.a. Chef Bananas, worked with her to find a way to still perform for the library.
“I had 100 shows booked for the summer, so I knew I had to figure something out,” Jacobs said. “I quickly decided to find a way to do live online shows, and I was one of the first magicians all around the country to offer that.”
He offered his virtual show to Carlson, and she accepted, along with two other neighboring libraries with which he had booked shows for a mini-tour in the Panhandle.
His high energy show includes music, dancing, gags, magic and comedy. Specifically for his library shows, he also incorporates ten different books to get kids excited about reading. He provides a list of the books he uses after the show for anyone who is interested in knowing more about them.
“Having the magical powers of making people laugh is really the best part,” Jacobs said. “I don’t want to have a minute go by when the audience isn’t responding to (the show).”
Chef Bananas’ show for the library is entitled “Fairytales Gone Bananas,” which goes along with the nation’s summer reading theme of “Imagine Your Story.”
“Come to the show to find out what a princess and a pizza have in common,” he said, “and to watch the chef talk to his mom on his banana phone.”
The family-friendly show provides entertainment for all ages, and the library would like to invite the entire community to virtually attend. There is no fee, and you do not have to have participated in the summer reading program in order to watch the show, Carlson said.
If you are interested in viewing the event, send an email to the library at lspl.srp2020@gmail.com to receive a Zoom meeting link. In the email, the library asks that you list the number of people in your household that will be viewing the event. You must sign up to watch the show by 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 6. The library will send the link to your email once it becomes available.
BINGO cards from the virtual summer reading program are due Friday, Aug. 7, by 5 p.m. Young readers can submit a BINGO card for prizes in the four different ways listed on the card. The library will be informing the public after Aug.7 on the process for distributing the prizes.
