Chadron volleyball team tops Scottsbluff

The Chadron volleyball team dropped the first set to Scottsbluff and then rebounded with three straight wins to earn the four-set, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22, win over the Bearcats Tuesday evening at Scottsbluff High School.

Chadron coach Blakelee Hoffman said her team started slow but hung together and did the right things to earn the win over a talented Scottsbluff team.

“We came out a little slow and it showed, obviously we dropped the first set,” Hoffman said. “but I thought we played really well and kept everything together and stuck to the game plan and it worked out for us.”

What Chadron did in the contest is never lose their focus as they trailed a number of times throughout the match and found a way to come back.

“That is something I kept telling them is you have to stay calm and you have to play your game because when we hang our heads and start thinking about all the mistakes, that is when it affects us negatively,” Hoffman said. “I thought they did a great job of pulling trough at the end.”

The match wasn’t easy by any means. Scottsbluff entered the contest at 3-1 after opening the season with a sweep over a talented Sidney team. Chadron entered at 1-0 after topping Mitchell in four sets. Hoffman said Scottsbluff is a team to watch out for this season.

“Scottsbluff is a tough team and when we see them again in a few weeks, it will be another tough match,” Hoffman said. “They are definitely one of the teams to beat in the Panhandle. Give them all the credit in the world for giving us a tough match. They are a tough team. and no one should overlook them at all.”