Chadron volleyball team tops Scottsbluff

The Chadron volleyball team dropped the first set to Scottsbluff and then rebounded with three straight wins to earn the four-set, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22, win over the Bearcats Tuesday evening at Scottsbluff High School.
Chadron coach Blakelee Hoffman said her team started slow but hung together and did the right things to earn the win over a talented Scottsbluff team.
“We came out a little slow and it showed, obviously we dropped the first set,” Hoffman said. “but I thought we played really well and kept everything together and stuck to the game plan and it worked out for us.”
What Chadron did in the contest is never lose their focus as they trailed a number of times throughout the match and found a way to come back.
“That is something I kept telling them is you have to stay calm and you have to play your game because when we hang our heads and start thinking about all the mistakes, that is when it affects us negatively,” Hoffman said. “I thought they did a great job of pulling trough at the end.”
The match wasn’t easy by any means. Scottsbluff entered the contest at 3-1 after opening the season with a sweep over a talented Sidney team. Chadron entered at 1-0 after topping Mitchell in four sets. Hoffman said Scottsbluff is a team to watch out for this season.
“Scottsbluff is a tough team and when we see them again in a few weeks, it will be another tough match,” Hoffman said. “They are definitely one of the teams to beat in the Panhandle. Give them all the credit in the world for giving us a tough match. They are a tough team. and no one should overlook them at all.”
Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said her team had too many mistakes in the match and that is what hurt them.
“It definitely wasn’t our best night,” Foral said. “I don’t know if we showed up ready to play which is really unfortunatre. I said this last week too, and one of the things we are stressing is this season you don’t know what will happen and the season could end tomorrow for all we know. I think we took this one for granted. I am not sure we were focused like we should have been. We had way too many errors. I know they had errors, too, and it is one of those games that it wasn’t the prettiest because of the amount of errors on both parts.”
With the many missed serves and hitting errors, the match was not a blowout in any set. Scottsbluff can look at how close they competed against Chadron, a team that went to the state tournament a year ago and learn from their mistakes as they get ready to host Alliance on Thursday, Foral said..
“Chadron is always good, and they have good ball control, especially in system,” Foral said. “They have good hitters, too, and they are smart players. I just don’t think we took advantage when we needed to. On top of it, we started to get a little bit momentum and then we kill it with an error and couldn’t dig our self out of stuff.”
The first set was Scottsbluff’s best as the Bearcats jumped to a 4-0 lead behind Megan Bewley’s serving. Scottsbluff pushed the lead to 11-5 behind the serving of Emma Foote and led 14-8 before Chadron made a comeback.
The comeback was started as freshman Jaleigh McCartney had three service points to bring the Cardinals to 14-12. Chadron tied the first set at 19 on a Demi Ferguson point and went ahead 21-20 on a McCartney kill and two Kaycee Kittell points. Scottsbluff came back won the first set on two Izzy Wright points 25-22.
Scottsbluff started the second set off on a good start as Gracee Michael served six points to give the Bearcats a 9-3 lead. Scottsbluff, once again, led 14-8 before Chadron would make another run. This time it was three service points from Jacey Garrett and two from Anika Burke to tie the game at 15-15.
Chadron took a 20-17 lead behind three points from Nia Meyer only to watch Scottsbluff come back to cut the deficit to 20-19. Chadron won the game as Ferguson served the final four points for the 25-19 win.
The third set was reversed as Chadron jumped to a 10-4 lead and led 15-9 before Foote served three points to bring the Bearcats back to within 15-13. Scottsbluff couldn’t get within a point as Chadron won 25-22.
Scottsbluff opened the fourth set on a 5-0 run behind the serving of Bewley and led 12-7 after two Izzy Wright points. Scottsbluff led 17-13 before Chadron came back to tie things at 17 on three Meyer service points.
The Cardinals took their first lead of the set at 19-18 on a Marlee Pinnt point. The two teams were tied at 19 and 20 and 21 before Burke had a kill to put Chadron in front 22-21. Burke served the final two points for the 25-22 win.
Foote had a double-double for Scottsbluff with 12 kills and 17 digs. Izzy Wright finished with 14 digs and six kills, while Cali Wright had 17 digs. Michael had three kills, two aces, and eight set assists, while Bewley had eight digs, 10 set assists, and five aces.
Also for the Bearcats, Payton Burda had four kills, Quincey Johnson had six kills, 10 blocks, and three solos, Austyn Andreas had 12 blocks with three solos, and Tierra West had eight blocks.
тoth teams will be in action Thursday. Scottsbluff will host Alliance, while Chadron travels to Gordon-Rushville.
