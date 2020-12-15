Scottsbluff girls come back from early deficit to win 55-48 over Gering

“Emma Foote was eight and nine from the foul line. Anna Kelly had a couple of big threes. You know, every kid got to play. Every kid contributed and helped in some way, so I was happy with that,” Bollish said.

The team’s depth this year has been a blessing, Bollish said.

“We’re trying to just enjoy it and maximize what we can with that,” he said. “We’ve got all these kids who can play. It helps us in practice, because we’ve got kids that can come in and compete in, and drive everybody to improve. The exciting thing for us is that our potential to improve throughout the course of the season is so great because of what our practices can look like, because of the depth that we have.”

Bollish, though, said his team needs to continue to improve as the season goes on, especially with some tough matchups coming up.

“We weren’t super elated in there (after the first quarter. I think we felt like we let some things get away from us. I think we felt like we can improve, We have a busy week. We’ve got to go prepare for Chadron at The Birdcage on Friday and then we got to go get ready for St. Tommy More. They’ve got maybe the most gifted kid that we’ll see all here coming in from Rapid City on Saturday,”