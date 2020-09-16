VFW scholarship contest kick’s off

SCOTTSBLUFF — Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) announces the kickoff of the 2020-2021 VFW Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen scholarship competitions.
The Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions are dedicated to encourage a better understanding and appreciation for our great country and fostering patriotism among our nation’s youth.
Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or statement on a subject which prompts them to consider how American history and democratic ideals and principles apply to their lives.
This year’s Voice of Democracy theme asks students to contemplate “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned.” The Voice of Democracy scholarship competition is an audio-essay open to students in grades 9-12. The national winner will receive the $30,000 Selman Memorial Scholarship Award. Last year the National Winner was from Nebraska.
The Patriot’s Pen competition is open to students in grades 6-8. This year, students are asked to reflect on the statement “What is Patriotism to Me?” The national winner will receive a $5,000 award.
Student participants are asked to submit their entries (along with a completed entry form) to their participating local VFW Post. The deadline for student entries in both contests is Oct. 31, 2020 to the local VFW Post.
There are also cash prizes for the local Post, District, and State judging.
You may contact Tom Arends at 308-631-1198 for more information or forms. Forms are also available at the VFW Post #1681 in Gering from 8-10 a.m.
You can also go online to wfwne.org for the home page. Information on the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen programs are located farther down the page.
