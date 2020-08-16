TOURISM OFFICIALS: Coronavirus pandemic made significant dent in industry

Commissioners with the Nebraska Travel Commission were in Gering Friday for one of the board’s regular meetings. Executive Director John Ricks said that while there have been some positive signs for the state’s tourism industry, recovery is still a work in progress.
“I think a ballpark figure for total visitor expenditures is down 50% from last year,” he said. “The coronavirus pandemic has made a significant dent in our industry.”
Ricks said a month-and-a-half ago they were talking about the start of a recovery and how long it would take to get back to pre-virus numbers.
“We thought we were actually in a recovery,” Ricks said. “That’s why during this commission meeting today we spent a lot of time talking about closely tracking industry projections. The state lodging tax is also down, that’s only a part of the overall tourism picture.”
Tourism is the third largest economic sector in Nebraska, behind agriculture and manufacturing. Tourism takes in not only direct venues, but also the ancillary businesses that support them.
“I think there’s a silver lining in these times because people are becoming more aware of everything that makes up the tourism industry because they’ve personally witnessed it,” Ricks said. “Things they never knew about are actually in travel and hospitality. People realized that after they could no longer go to those places, from restaurants to theaters to attractions.”
When health and safety measures required businesses to close entirely, entrepreneurs came up with new ways to still offer their services. When the Midwest Theater couldn’t reopen, the staff opened a pop-up drive-in theater at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport. And it’s been a big success.
“There have been so many creative solutions people have come up with,” Ricks said. “Maybe we all need to think in different ways when we approach a problem.”
When asked if the state’s tourism industry is starting to get back on its feet, Ricks said he’s seeing some signs of improvement. But he added we’re on an economic roller coaster and it’s hard to determine what areas are getting better.
“It’s helped a lot that we’re a wide open, less populated state,” he said. “We’re starting to show up on the national news for that and people want to see what we’re about.”
Another positive factor is the popularity of the Nebraska Passport Program, which Ricks called “phenomenal.”
Now in its 11th year, the Nebraska Passport Program still gets people visiting the featured sites and businesses.
In addition to the scheduled meeting, commission members also came out to visit the Old West Balloon Fest. Some members had planned to take a balloon ride during the event, but winds kept the balloons grounded for the day.
Starr Lehl, who serves as a commissioner on the state board, said it’s not often the local area gets to host a meeting.
“We’re hoping to make this an annual event and have everybody come out in August for the Balloon Fest,” she said.
Ricks added that although he was heartbroken about not being able to fly this time, he’d be back for future events.
Tourism may be facing hard times today, but it’s still a resilient industry, “We’ve gone through 9-11 and a lot of economic downturns, but we always come back.” Ricks said. “We just have to be patient but that’s sometime tough to do. Hopefully the picture will look entirely different next year.”
