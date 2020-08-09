A mask requirement and assigned seating were some of the changes coming to Scottsbluff and Gering schools bus riders.
“The challenge with the busses is that there is no way we can do social distancing — so the masks are such a huge thing on the bus,” Bryan Flansburg, location manager for First Student told the Star-Herald.
In Scottsbluff’s case, the district is looking to put a bus monitor or paraeducator on every bus to ensure compliance with masks, except some of the Lake Minitare routes. Flansburg also said that drivers would provide masks to students who got on the bus without one. He said that drivers would report the maskless student to the principal, who relays that to the student’s parents.
“They will let the parents know that the next time this happens, they won’t be allowed on the bus,” Flansburg said.
Masks are also required for drivers when students are loading and off-loading. Flansburg added that drivers could choose to take their masks off while driving.
Assigned seats were decided by bus stop locations so that students who get on the bus first and leave last sit in the back, minimizing face-to-face contact. The seats will be numbered.
“Just like on an airline, the window seat is A, the middle seat is B and the aisle seat is C,” Flansburg said. “Stops will be together as well because typically siblings are at the same spot.”
Flansburg also said students would sanitize their hands before getting on the bus and that the busses would be sanitized every 20 days.
