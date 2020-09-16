 Skip to main content
Work will begin on I-80 at the Bushnell Interchange, West Kimball
KIMBALL — Weather permitting, work will begin Sept. 15 on I-80 at the Bushnell Interchange, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Martin Resource Management Corporation, DBA Monarch Oil, of Omaha, Nebraska, has the $717,787 contract. Work includes microsurfacing on eastbound lanes, from Reference Post 9.00 to Reference Post 20.00. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Anticipated completion is October 2020.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

