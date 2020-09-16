Hemingford Trustees discuss sirens, streets

The Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday evening at the Village Office. There were three Trustees present as Chairman John Annen and Deb Planansky were both absent.

There was an emergency item added to the agenda by Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shad Bryner. Bryner needed to discuss with the board that they discovered that the emergency siren on the southern end of town was not working.

“We set off the emergency sirens on Sunday and I was informed Sunday night that the south siren didn’t go off,” Bryner said.

He reached out to Hemingford Utilities Department Supervisor Kyle Huss to do some testing.

“We replaced fuses and as soon as we set it off again they blew again,” Bryner added.

Huss stated that Village Electrician Josh Beck climbed up and found some wires that he thought had arched so he fixed those and replaced the fuses again.

“We tried again and again all three fuses blew,” said Huss. “So now we’re leaning towards the motor. For a motor and starter they are about $900 or close to $1,000 for both.”

Vice Chairman Richard Wacker asked how much a whole unit would be to which Huss responded about $10,000.

Bryner proposed that they look into updating the whole system. He mentioned that there might be funds available through emergency management.

“Right now our coverage of town is okay,” he said with hesitation. “But right now over by the park and the fairgrounds you can barely hear it even with both sirens; might be good to have another siren on that end of town.”