SCOTTSBLUFF — An Interfaith Prayer Vigil for the Promotion of Racial Justice has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29.
The vigil will be held at 12 p.m. in Centennial Park in Scottsbluff, located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 20th Street. Several faith communities will be participating.
Due to the coronavirus, the Panhandle Public Health District requires all attendees to wear masks and observe social distancing of at least 6 feet with the exception of families. Please bring your own seating.
Everyone is welcome to come and listen, perhaps share your prayers and join together in unity.
