Morrill Early Bird Invite

MORRILL - Mitchell won the boys 400 and 1,600 relays and three additional individual events to take the team title.

The Tigers' Jeremiah Coley won the discus with a throw of 131 feet, 7 inches and was second in the shot put. His teammates, Shawn Francescato and Bryce Hodsden were first in the high jump and the pole vault, respectively.

Leyton's Justin Ernest swept the 400 and 800 meters in the respective times of 53.49 seconds and 2:07.66.

Bayard's Adrian Torres also was a double winner as he finished first in both the long jump (19-3.75) and triple jump (41-9).

Kierra Miller won the girls 3,200 in 12.55.74 and was second in the 1,600 (6:05.20) to help Bayard finish second in the team standings, just a point behind Southeast.

Bayard also won the 400 relay and Danika Hassel was first in the long jump (16-3.5).

Leyton's Zaili Benish swept the 100 and 300 hurdles in the respective times of 17.74. and 49.35.

Morrill junior Brooklin Hess won both the 200 (27.68) and 400 (1:02.23)

Team scores

Boys

Mitchell 85.5, Leyton 78, Bayard 49.5, Garden County 48, Southeast 45, Hemingford 41, Hay Springs 34, Bridgeport 33, Crawford 26, Potter-Six 18, Morrill 17, Kimball 14, Pine Bluffs 7.

Girls

Southeast 80, Bayard 79, Bridgeport 72, Morrill 66.67, Pine Bluffs 47, Mitchell 43, Leyton 38, Crawford 29, Hemingford 28, Hay Springs 19, Kimball 7, Potter-Dix 6.33, Garden County 6, Banner County 5, Sioux County 1.