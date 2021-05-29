Side trip: Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area

* Visitors traveling from the east will find the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area northwest of Omaha.

* Fremont Lakes is one of the busiest state recreation areas in the state of Nebraska. Each year, an estimated 800,000 people visit the area, which consists of 300 water acres and 40 land acres.

* Purchased in parcels of land by the state in the 1920s and 1930s, the area features 20 manmade lakes just west of Fremont.

* There are modern restrooms with showers, and there are two dump and fill stations available. Some camping reservations are available up to one year in advance. All other camping is first-come, first-served.

* Jet skiing and waterskiing are common activities, but there are other activities like sand volleyball and disc golf and playgrounds. The park has naturalist programs like photography, bird watching, learning how to fish or how to cook in a cast-iron pot over an open fire. Many programs are designed specifically for kids.