Side trip: Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area
Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area

One of eastern Nebraska’s most popular recreation areas, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area has about 40 land acres and nearly 300 water acres in 20 sandpit lakes. Located 40 miles northwest of Omaha, this park is popular with campers, picnickers and water enthusiasts who come for boating, fishing and water skiing.

Fremont Lakes campground is situated among mature shade trees and has 190 hard-surfaced pads with 20- and 30-amp electrical hookups, 12 non-pad sites with electrical hookups and 240 non-pad sites without electricity.

 DAVID HENDEE, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

* Visitors traveling from the east will find the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area northwest of Omaha.

* Fremont Lakes is one of the busiest state recreation areas in the state of Nebraska. Each year, an estimated 800,000 people visit the area, which consists of 300 water acres and 40 land acres.

* Purchased in parcels of land by the state in the 1920s and 1930s, the area features 20 manmade lakes just west of Fremont.

* There are modern restrooms with showers, and there are two dump and fill stations available. Some camping reservations are available up to one year in advance. All other camping is first-come, first-served.

* Jet skiing and waterskiing are common activities, but there are other activities like sand volleyball and disc golf and playgrounds. The park has naturalist programs like photography, bird watching, learning how to fish or how to cook in a cast-iron pot over an open fire. Many programs are designed specifically for kids.

* Fishing is also a popular activity, with largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish available. Additionally, muskies are stocked in Lake 20, and rainbow trout are seasonally stocked in Lake 2. There is excellent access for shore anglers as well as five floating and four ADA-accessible fishing piers, five fishing decks, two ADA-accessible fishing decks and eight fishing nodes.

* For more information on Fremont Lakes SRA visit outdoornebraska.gov/fremontlakes/

