Side trip: Homestead National Historical Park

* The National Park Service’s Homestead National Historical Park continues to serve as southeast Nebraska's largest tourism attraction.

* The park was established in 1936 to recognize the Homestead Act of 1862, which was signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln to encourage Western migration by providing settlers 160 acres of public land. In exchange, homesteaders paid a small filing fee and were required to complete five years of continuous residence before receiving ownership of the land.

* The National Park Service site features a heritage museum, education center, hiking trails and 100 acres of restored tallgrass prairie.

* The park serves as a reminder of the important piece of legislation and draws visitors who want to learn about homesteading.

* Homestead attracted an estimated 61,000 visitors in 2019, and 70,000 visitors to Gage County, Nebraska, in 2018. The previous year eclipsed all others when an all-time attendance record of 123,400 visitors was set in 2017.