Troopers investigating fatal rollover
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman confirmed that deputies had responded to a one-vehicle rollover. The crash occurred on Highway 26 east of Sunflower Road over the noon hour.

One person is reported to have been killed in the crash and another transported to Regional West Medical Center. However, the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash and had not yet responded to requests for details about the crash available as of press time.

According to scanner traffic, Mitchell Fire Department and Valley Ambulance also responded to the crash.

