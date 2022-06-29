Twelve Scholarships Award to Nebraska Students

Honor

LINCOLN – Expanding the highly-successful program in its second year, Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges awarded the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Scholarship to twelve high school students.

“We are pleased to recognize twelve outstanding students with the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Scholarships,” said Dr. Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System (NSCS). “Students involved in multiple sports and activities demonstrate dedication, determination, teamwork, and leadership at their schools – all highly valued traits at Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges.”

In recognition of the importance of participating in sports and activities, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and the Nebraska State Colleges created the Nebraska State Colleges’ Multi-Activity Student Award program in 2021. High school students who participate in three or more NSAA sanctioned activities during the academic year receive a certificate in recognition of their involvement. In its inaugural year, 15,358 high school students earned a certificate, and four scholarships were awarded. 15,918 high school students across Nebraska received the award for the 2021-22 school year.

This year students had the opportunity to apply for one of twelve $1,000 Multi-Activity Scholarships at Chadron, Peru, or Wayne State College. Congratulations to the following students who received the 2022 Multi-Activity Scholarship: Chadron State College –

Chase Isenbart, Senior from Creek Valley High School Involved in Basketball, Play Production, Golf, and Football,

Kierra Miller, Junior from Bayard High School, Involved in Music, Track & Field, Basketball, Volleyball, and Play Production,

Grace Weber, Sophomore from Sidney High School, Involved in Music, Play Production, and Cross Country

Shayleigh West, Freshman from Bayard High School

Involved in Play Production, Music, Basketball, Cross Country, Track & Field, Softball, Volleyball, and Journalism