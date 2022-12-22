Two Panhandle women earn degrees from UNO

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) celebrated its newest alumni Friday, Dec. 16 as graduates received their degrees at the December 2022 commencement ceremonies.

Approximately 1,093 students are expected to completed their academic journey at UNO in Fall 2022, and approximately 827 participated in the ceremonies being held today, Friday, Dec. 16 at UNO’s Baxter Arena.

UNO Interim Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Deborah Smith-Howell, Ph.D. presided over both ceremonies. University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter was among the day’s guest speakers.

Panhandle graduates were:

Kimball: Darbi Kaye Klinkhammer, Master of Arts

Scottsbluff: Megan Christine Patrick, Master of Social Work