Hannah Splattstoesser and Kieyerah Twombly, both of Scottsbluff, were recently among students named to the Dean's List at York University for the Fall 2022 term. The university recognized 124 students with this distinction.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester. The two students carried a 4.0 GPA for the term.