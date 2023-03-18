Hannah Splattstoesser and Kieyerah Twombly, both of Scottsbluff, were recently among students named to the Dean's List at York University for the Fall 2022 term. The university recognized 124 students with this distinction.
HONORS
Two Scottsbluff women named to York University Dean's List
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester. The two students carried a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the couple was found near a minimum maintenance road about 11 miles northwest of Kearney.
A former Nebraska trooper was sentenced Monday to a lengthy prison term after being convicted sexual assault of 13-year-old girl. Brandon Dole…
Employees of two stores said some members of the public have been relieving themselves both inside and outside the mall.
Hughson, who also specializes in team roping, plans to major in ranch management at the Torrington, Wyoming, school.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools has reached a settlement of $1 million with the parents of an eighth grader who died after eating a grano…