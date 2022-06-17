Two students named Scott Scholars

HASTINGS —During Bronco Scholars Day earlier this year, Hastings College interviewed high achieving students who were awarded additional scholarships — with select students going through a second round of interviews before being named Scott Scholars. Two Panhandle students, Jenna Sterling, of Mitchell, and Lily Teeple of Gering, were among nine students awarded a scholarship that covers tuition, room and board and other expenses.

Around 100 students participated in Bronco Scholars Day, which included an in-person event and an online option.

The Scott Scholars program is funded by the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation of Omaha. It’s open to high achieving students who want to participate in an exclusive experiential learning program majoring (or double majoring with another area) in biology, chemistry, physics, business/economics or math/computer science. The renewable scholarship covers 100 percent of tuition and fees, plus room and board, and provides $2,000 in annual educational and experiential enrichment funding.

“This is an exciting group of talented students coming to Hastings College this fall,” said Dave Rippe, director of the Scott Scholars program. “The exceptional promise these students demonstrated in high school and throughout the interview process makes me certain that they’ll achieve great things at Hastings College, and in their careers. I’m looking forward to working with them and the other Scott Scholars at Hastings College.”