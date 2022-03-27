Two women killed in collision east of Harrison, three children injured

Two women were killed in a head-on collision east of Harrison Friday.

The Nebraska State Patrol released that Ruth Smathers, 67, of Lost Springs, Wyoming, and Nana Flesch, 42, of Shelby, Montana, were killed in a crash that occurred at mile marker 14 on Highway 20, east of Harrison. The crash occurred at about 7:25 p.m. Friday.

Smathers had been the driver of a westbound pickup pulling a loaded livestock trailer that collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Flesch. Flesch had also been pulling a loaded livestock trailer. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Flesch’s three children were also in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. One child was ejected from the vehicle. That child was flown to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff and has since been transferred to a hospital in Denver. The other children were transported to the hospital in Chadron. One has since been transported to a hospital in Rapid City.

Several animals died as a result of the crash, as both trailers were loaded.

Highway 20 was closed for approximately five hours. The crash remains under investigation. NSP was assisted at the scene by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game and Parks, and the Harrison Volunteer Fire Department.