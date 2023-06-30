If you missed "Big Boy" traveling through eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska earlier this month, your second chance to catch him on his return trip is at hand.

Union Pacific No. 4014, which stopped in Gering on June 7, will travel through the area this weekend on his way back to Cheyenne, Wyoming, from Omaha's College World Series.

The world's largest operating steam locomotive is expected to head west about 9 a.m. CT Sunday and take a day and a half to reach U.P.'s Cheyenne steam shop.

He'll stop from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. MT at Ogallala's South Spruce Street crossing and from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Vincent Avenue crossing in Chappell.

Big Boy will pull into Sidney at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and stay until 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 10th and Hickory streets.

No. 4014 will stop from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m. in Kimball at East First and Walnut streets, then make one more stop in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, before returning to Cheyenne about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Big Boy steamed down the U.P.'s

Panhandle branch line for the first time on the way to Omaha, passing Scotts Bluff National Monument, Chimney Rock and Lake McConaughy.