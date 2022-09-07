United Way Invites the Community to Fight Hunger

United Way of Western Nebraska is inviting the community to purchase a t-shirt to help Fight Hunger in the Community. Through September 21, visit uwwn.org/fighthunger and order a Fighting Hunger in Our Community t-shirt for $15 each with all proceeds going directly to fighting hunger in the community.

This fall, United Way is set to host seven mobile food distributions throughout Western Nebraska as part of the Fighting Hunger in Our Community initiative. Scheduled locations include Alliance, Chadron, Crawford, Gordon, Kimball, Scottsbluff/Gering and Sidney. Five dollars from the sale of each t-shirts will go directly to ensure more families are served in the fight against hunger.

The distributions are part of United Way’s efforts in Western Nebraska to fight hunger in Western Nebraska by distributing necessary food to food insecure families including seniors, low-income families and those experiencing food insecurity. Fighting Hunger in the Community provides each household with several complete meals including non-perishable items, fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products for local families.

United Way works in the local community to Give, Advocate and Volunteer and through the Fighting Hunger in Our Community is alleviating hunger. To learn more about United Way, please call the United Way office at 308-763-8031 or email kbenzel@uwwn.org

United Way of Western Nebraska is a nonprofit organization that unites people and resources to build a stronger, healthier and more compassionate community. They support 27 local nonprofit agencies and provide community impact initiatives in the areas of education, health and financial stability. They have been reinvesting in Western Nebraska since their inception in 1945. For more information, visit www.uwwn.org.