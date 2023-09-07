Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 971 University of Nebraska Medical Center students during ceremonies held May 4 in Lincoln, Norfolk and Kearney and May 6 in Omaha and Lincoln.

“The pandemic experience drives home the message, for once and for all of the crucial role of science, and medicine and public health,” UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, said. “It makes clear that we need the talent, courage and empathy of health care professionals as well as the dedication of our research scientists, medical ethicists and so many others.”

Panhandle graduates are listed below.

UNMC College of Nursing, Lincoln:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Kara Birner (With Highest Distinction), of Sidney.

UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Kelsey Tighe, of Crawford; Alyssa Dishman, of Gering; Jessica Ragonese (With Distinction), of Hay Springs; Madison Wynne (With Highest Distinction), of Kimball; Paige Linders, of Rushville; Brianna Little, of Scottsbluff; Macie Rolls, of Sidney.

Master of Science in Nursing: Sarah Troester, of Alliance; Adrian Brown, Aubrey McLellan, Ashley Satur, all of Gering; Brooke Schoening, of Sidney; Betty Steer, of Scottsbluff;

UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln)

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene (Scottsbluff): Shelbi Mills, of Alliance;

Doctor of Dental Surgery: Christine Scanlan, of Gering; Ellen Reimers, of Wheatland, Wyoming;

UNMC College of Medicine

Doctor of Medicine: Johnathan Sayaloune, of Gering; Aubree Ford (With High Distinction), Micah Holloway, both of Scottsbluff.

UNMC College of Pharmacy

Doctor of Pharmacy: Margaret Menke, of Alliance.; Quentin Baxter (With High Distinction), of Bridgeport; Jennifer Scherbarth (With Distinction), of Hay Springs.

UNMC College of Allied Health Professions

Doctor of Physical Therapy: Tara Ledbetter (With Highest Distinction), of Chadron; Andrew Jacobsen, of Sidney;