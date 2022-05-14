1,062 UNMC students recieved diplomas during commencement c

HONORS

1,062 UNMC students received diplomas during commencement ceremonies

The University of Nebraska Medical Center held in-person May commencement ceremonies at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates will be conferred on 1,062 students.

Ceremonies took place May 5 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 7 in Omaha and Scottsbluff. Below is a list of Panhandle graduating students and their hometowns:

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Natalie Ramirez (With High Distinction), Bridgeport; Julianne Dickerson, Chadron.

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION

Post Graduate Certificate in Nursing: Bernalda Fritton, Gering.

Doctor of Nursing Practice: Ronelle Ruppert, Rushville.

UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION

Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Brittany Dietrich (With Distinction), Jada Stinson, of Alliance; Bridgeport: Teresa Gonzalez, of Bridgeport; Madison Bibb, Caitlin Pittman, Kelsee Walter, all of Gering; Samantha Orr, of Hay Springs; Heather Isaacs, Arica McCloud, both of Kimball; Danielle Couse (With Highest Distinction), of Mitchell; Kayleen Sullivan, of Oshkosh; Hannah Fisher, Brettni Heldenbrand, Skylar Johnston (With Distinction), Allison, all of Scottsbluff.

Master of Science in Nursing: Kelsey Miller, of Scottsbluff.

UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY

Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene: Shae Toof, of Alliance; Jessica Adams, of Morrill.

UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY

Doctor of Dental Surgery: Blake Hansen, of Hemingford.

UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

Doctor of Medicine: Ashtyn Nelson, of Chadron; Paige Phillips, of Hemingford; Brenton Bussinger, of Kimball; Hannah Maldonado, of Scottsbluff.

UNMC COLLEGE OF PHARMACY

Doctor of Pharmacy: Cassidy Bruns, of Gordon.

UNMC COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS

Doctor of Physical Therapy: Jenna Boyd, of Gering; Sarah Mahr, of Sidney