1,062 UNMC students recieved diplomas during commencement c

1,062 UNMC students received diplomas during commencement ceremonies
The University of Nebraska Medical Center held in-person May commencement ceremonies at each of its five campuses. Diplomas and certificates will be conferred on 1,062 students.
Ceremonies took place May 5 in Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln and on May 7 in Omaha and Scottsbluff. Below is a list of Panhandle graduating students and their hometowns:
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING KEARNEY DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Natalie Ramirez (With High Distinction), Bridgeport; Julianne Dickerson, Chadron.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING LINCOLN DIVISION
Post Graduate Certificate in Nursing: Bernalda Fritton, Gering.
Doctor of Nursing Practice: Ronelle Ruppert, Rushville.
UNMC COLLEGE OF NURSING WEST NEBRASKA DIVISION
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Brittany Dietrich (With Distinction), Jada Stinson, of Alliance; Bridgeport: Teresa Gonzalez, of Bridgeport; Madison Bibb, Caitlin Pittman, Kelsee Walter, all of Gering; Samantha Orr, of Hay Springs; Heather Isaacs, Arica McCloud, both of Kimball; Danielle Couse (With Highest Distinction), of Mitchell; Kayleen Sullivan, of Oshkosh; Hannah Fisher, Brettni Heldenbrand, Skylar Johnston (With Distinction), Allison, all of Scottsbluff.
Master of Science in Nursing: Kelsey Miller, of Scottsbluff.
UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene: Shae Toof, of Alliance; Jessica Adams, of Morrill.
UNMC COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Doctor of Dental Surgery: Blake Hansen, of Hemingford.
UNMC COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Doctor of Medicine: Ashtyn Nelson, of Chadron; Paige Phillips, of Hemingford; Brenton Bussinger, of Kimball; Hannah Maldonado, of Scottsbluff.
UNMC COLLEGE OF PHARMACY
Doctor of Pharmacy: Cassidy Bruns, of Gordon.
UNMC COLLEGE OF ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Doctor of Physical Therapy: Jenna Boyd, of Gering; Sarah Mahr, of Sidney