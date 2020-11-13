11-13 Skyview Movies::1

Gates will open approximately 45 minutes before each screening. The first two films will be at retro movie price, which is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum cost of $10 per car) and $5 per person for non-members (with a maximum cost of $15 per car).

“Honest Thief” will have the new movie price of $4 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 per person for non-members. There is no car load pricing.

To honor veterans, the Midwest SkyView Drive-In concessions will be offering a free small bag of popcorn to all veterans who attend a movie this weekend.

The concessions will also have hot items including hot dogs, pizza, nachos and pretzels. It will also be adding hot chocolate and apple cider to its offerings. You can order from the concessions online or walk up to the window. Carhop/carside delivery service has been discontinued for the winter season.

While the Midwest SkyView Drive-in Theater discourages patrons from bringing outside food in, it is not entirely prohibited. If food is brought in, they encourage a $5 donation made to the “High Five Club,” to help cover the expenses of running the outdoor theater, maintaining the Midwest Theater building and supporting the theater’s work in the community. No coolers or alcohol are allowed.