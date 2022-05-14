HONORS

37 artists enter Carnegie Arts Center show

The award winners of the Carnegie Arts Center’s 29th Anniversary Show have been announced. Winners were displayed at the center in May.

Eighty-seven pieces were entered by 37 different artists. After entering, the artwork goes through a selection round where a three-member jury selects the final pieces for the exhibit. Sixty-nine pieces were selected to be in the show. Professional artist, Mary Hunt, served as the judge for the exhibit this year. She had the job of selecting awards in seven media categories that included: oil and acrylic; watercolor and gouache; pastel, pen, pencil ; mixed media; photography; three-dimensional; and youth.

The award winners in these categories are as follows. Best of Show went to “Boots and Coffee” by David Dorsey with cash award sponsored by Jason Wentworth’s blog, “Wenty World.” In the Oil and Acrylic category, first place went to “Cottonwood Grove” by Rick Yusten with cash award sponsored by Jim and Judi Burri. First place in the Watercolor and Gouache category went to “Bernadette” by Maggie Martin with cash award sponsored by Charles and Ellen Lierk. First Place in Pastel, Pen, Pencil went to “About Blooms, Glass and Janet Fish” by Gretchen Peters with cash award sponsored by Dr. Cork and Patricia Taylor. First Place in the Mixed Media category went to “Avalon’s Bizarre Space Adventure” by Brandon Mundt with cash award sponsored by Kristy Dietrich and Rick Deans. First place in Photography went to “Sandhills Gumweed in Full Bloom” by Garald Horst with cash award sponsored by Shannon and Tim Garwood. First Place in Three Dimensional went to “Flossie & Jetsam” by Becci Thomas with cash award sponsored by Josette Nelson. First Place Youth category went to “Joker” by Olive Radice with cash award sponsored by Patricia and Earl Jones.

Second place awards are as follows: “Fenced In” by David Dorsey, “Where Bright Ideas Come From” by Becci Thomas, “Tales of an Outdoorsman” by Jana Vanhousen, “Peek-A-Boo” by Tom Samson, “Waterfall, Spearfish Canyon” by Clarice Hynes, “Teaching Independence” by Joe Lucas, and “Shittake Happens” by Carver Hauptman. Honorable Mention awards are as follows: “Steers in Stubble” by Ben Darling, “Sun, Storm, Near Manchester” by Bob Peltz, “Flying High” by Melanie Handley, “Decorated Eggs” by Patricia Jones, “Coy Fish” by MelloDe McCart, “Frost Abstractions” by Patricia Schemmer, “1937” by Shelly Piper, “Shaman of the Modern Man” by Brandon Mundt, “Nebraskan Silos” by Maggie Martin, “Rocks Beside Coolidge Pathways” by Joy Price, “Frizzy” by Chas Lierk, “At the Trailer” by Brian Stephenson, “A Look into the Future” by Carver Hauptman, and “Untitled” by Emmy Wade.

Check out Carnegie’s website, www.carnegieartscenter.com for information on its artists as well as information on upcoming events and classes. You can also visit its Facebook page and Instagram for updates on exhibit pieces and events.