3C Christmas diorama

2020 has been a difficult and unique year so it’s really no surprise that the holiday season will look a little different and unique as well. One thing that area residents and their families can do safely would be to drive through the diorama and see the true story of Christmas. Another thing that families all over can do would be to hop in the car, turn on some Christmas music, and drive around looking at the Christmas decorations. Checking out the Christmas lights is a favorite family tradition that may have been overlooked in recent years with the hustle and bustle of our busy lives.