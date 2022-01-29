40th Annual IMAGE Show to open Feb. 3

SCOTTSBLUFF – The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Mid–America Arts Alliance, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Laura Clark, is pleased to present 40th Annual IMAGE Show. The opening reception will be Thursday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Laura Clark’s sponsorship is given in honor of William J. Clark.

“This show has always been a treat,” said director Michele Denton. “We hope to get some new people and our regulars to come see the talent we have in the valley and surrounding communities. Admirers of artwork are always welcome to enjoy the art center.”

Brenda Trumbull is our judge for this year’s exhibit. Monetary prizes will be given for most awards. The 40th Annual IMAGE Photography Exhibit will be on display at the West Nebraska Arts Center Feb. 3 – 27. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The West Nebraska Arts Center is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness, and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at 106 East 18th Street in Scottsbluff. Visit the Arts Center’s website, www.thewnac.com, to learn more. The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported this program through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.