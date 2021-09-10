9/11 20 years later: Looking back on a day of terror

“I think as you learn more about something like that — we live in a part of the country that is very, I think, engaged and rooted in patriotism, and we definitely support our troops and our first responders here in our communities. And, (I) definitely felt like we were being violated or attacked, and that maybe our freedoms were actually being challenged. And so, I remember being very engaged in the following days as we tried to find answers to the circumstances that we found ourselves in, and the future new normals, because our airspace was shut down. There was a lot of questions that needed to the answers. We need to know who and why. And I think, the American spirit — we want those answers. And sometimes there aren’t answers to differences in ideology.

“I just remember being very passionate about supporting our local first responders and our troops home and abroad that really do put themselves in harm’s way every single day, and really being more appreciative of differences in political belief. Because, at that point in time, our country really came together, and I remember that very distinctly that whether you had an R or a D, or whatever your political affiliation behind your name, we came together and united for a common cause that was to champion and get behind our country.