ADRIAN SMITH: Bait and switch

Another day-one executive order by the President revoked federal approval for the Keystone XL pipeline, withdrew a portion of Alaska the size of South Carolina from consideration for oil and gas extraction, and shut down federal oil and gas production lease sales. Not only did these actions contradict laws enacted by congress and signed by previous presidents, they contributed to rising fuel prices at a time when American schools and businesses were reopening, and families were getting back on the road. Inflation and supply issues are now rampant in many sectors, thanks to a massive and unnecessary spending bill President Biden signed into law last year. Subsequently, the average price of a gallon of gas went from $2.25 at the start of 2021, to $3.32 now, a spike which is particularly acute for families in rural Nebraska where alternatives like electric vehicles and public transportation are not viable.