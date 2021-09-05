ADRIAN SMITH: A busted budget

Not long ago, I wrote about the unacceptable spending levels set by Democrats in appropriations bills, which annually fund the federal government. Now, just a few weeks later, the Democrats are moving forward with additional spending plans for fiscal year 2022 and beyond. The primary goal for Speaker Pelosi and President Biden is to enact a massive $3.5 trillion wish-list on top of the current federal spending. This is occurring only months after Democrats enacted President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, a major contributor to our economy’s rising inflation.

Included in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion wish-list are sweeping new federal programs, such as more government-controlled health care and Green New Deal provisions. They plan to pay for this list of “free” programs annually through tax increases on hardworking Americans, including higher tax rates for small businesses and through the repeal of stepped-up basis, a tax code provision which ensures families aren’t forced to sell their farm, ranch, or business when a loved one dies.