AG - BitnSpur needs AP photo::1

Trigger

By BELLA MCCONVILLE

Bit n Spur 4-H Club

Golden Come, aka, Triger, was born July 4, 1934 and died at the age of 31 on July 3, 1965. Trigger was a 15.3 hand palomino stallion. He became famous for being Roy Rogers’ horse in American Westerns.

Trigger learned 150 tricks and was able to walk 50 feet on his hind legs. Trigger’s biggest accomplishment was that he was housebroken. Another trick Trigger was known for was visiting sick children in multiple hospitals.

After the passing of beloved Trigger, Roy Rogers decided to get him mounted. Over the years the taxidermied Trigger has been in multiple museums but is not on display today.