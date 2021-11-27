 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AG - Brief ::2
0 comments

AG - Brief ::2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Extension workshop to cover crop inputs, cost of production

SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Extension will present a live workshop covering 2022 inputs and cost of production for crop producers on Dec 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center, 4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff.

Extension educators and specialists will cover the forces that are driving input costs and commodity prices; discuss fertilizer recommendations based on soil test results; assess impacts on herbicide supplies; and provide information on utilizing cost-of-production budgets in decision making. Attendees are welcome to bring their latest soil tests.

The workshop is free. Register by calling 308-632-1230.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News