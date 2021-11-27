AG - Brief ::2

SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Extension will present a live workshop covering 2022 inputs and cost of production for crop producers on Dec 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center, 4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff.

Extension educators and specialists will cover the forces that are driving input costs and commodity prices; discuss fertilizer recommendations based on soil test results; assess impacts on herbicide supplies; and provide information on utilizing cost-of-production budgets in decision making. Attendees are welcome to bring their latest soil tests.