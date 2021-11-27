 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AG - Brief::6 - run before Dec 1
0 comments

AG - Brief::6 - run before Dec 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AG - Brief::6 - run before Dec 1

Extension land management, farm resiliency workshops planned statewide

LINCOLN, Neb.— The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability has scheduled a series of land management workshops to address the financial resiliency necessary for agricultural operations to sustain risk while remaining profitable.

“Building Farm and Ranch Resiliency in the Age of Financial Uncertainty” will be presented at 19 locations across Nebraska between December and February. The workshops will cover cash rental rates, land values, leasing strategies, landlord-tenant communication, farm and ranch succession planning and an overview of farm programs for landowners.

They will be presented by Nebraska Extension educators who will help operators and landowners to understand financial trends to minimize shocks, develop strategies to facilitate transition, mitigate legal risks and utilize effective management practices to reduce uncertainty.

Each meeting is free to attend and expected to last approximately three hours. Virtual options will be announced for some locations. Registration is required with the local county extension office by one day prior to each workshop.

More information is available on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News