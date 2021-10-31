North Dakota ag producers to speak in Chadron, Bridgeport

CHADRON — The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition (NGLC), Nebraska Extension, and Nebraska Environmental Trust will present Why We Seek and Keep Seeking: From Crisis Management to Holistic Management by Joshua and Tara Dukart of western North Dakota in Chadron and Bridgeport.

Joshua and Tara Dukart of Seek First Ranch in western North Dakota believe ranchers, farmers and other ag professionals have a unique ability to simultaneously and synergistically regenerate soils, build healthy profists and achieve their desired quality of life and relationships. They also know how challenging it can be to find the right balance when not all team members are pulling in the same direction, when prices are beyond our control, and when weather just won’t cooperate,” according to press releases from Chadron state College and the UNL Nebraska extension.

The Dukarts will speak on Thursday, Nov. 11, 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Brideport. A meal will be provided so people should RSVP by Friday, Nov. 5, to Leslie Snyder, UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center at 308-632-1230. There is a $20 registration fee payable at the door. The program is free for students and local FFA chapters.