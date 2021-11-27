AG - Panhandle perspectives::1

Focus on optimizing, instead of maximizing, yield. Fertilizer costs may become so high, relative to 2022 crop prices, that you choose to apply less fertilizer. In other words, fertilizer could become a limiting factor to your production. Reducing fertilizer application might also decrease your yield expectation, and application of other inputs.

Another way to optimize is when deciding what products to use and on which fields. If you have limited choices, make sure you are consciously deciding where each input would be best utilized.

Have you ever heard, “you make your money when you buy, not when you sell”? Although this phrase isn’t very common, more farmers should adopt it. Shop around for inputs and services. Reducing costs, not just fertilizer, can help create more wiggle room when it comes to marketing.

Often overlooked are costs that are not directly tied to production, such as insurance, machinery costs, and family living. Take time this winter to review all your cash outflows. Look for areas to reasonably reduce expenses.

Costs are only one side of the profit equation. Crop prices should be a major part of this discussion. Profitability comes from selling above your cost of production. Marketing should be a key consideration as you look ahead to 2022.