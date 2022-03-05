AG - PREC scholarship

Applications open for Panhandle Research and Extension Center Student Scholarship

SCOTTSBLUFF - The Panhandle Research and Extension Center is pleased to announce the application period is now open for its first annual “Panhandle Research and Extension Center Student Scholarship” is now open. Applications close midnight, April 15, 2022.

Three scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded to high-school students or first- and second-year college students from the Nebraska panhandle who are planning to attend any of the Nebraska University campuses, including Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, and majoring in Agriculture, Agriculture Technology or a related degree with an emphasis on agriculture.

Students must reside in one of the following counties to be eligible: Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Sioux, and Thomas.

The scholarship fund was created after Gering High School students won state and national awards sponsored by Samsung Corporation demonstrating drone use in agricultural settings. As the sponsor for these students, PHREC was awarded $20,000 from Samsung. This gift was matched by then-University President Hank Bounds. Further donations from fundraisers, including the recent Glow Big Red campaign, have provided PHREC the opportunity to begin awarding this annual scholarship.

Applications are available at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/panhandle/2022-scholarship or can be found through the PHREC website at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/panhandle/.

If there are questions, please contact Coordinator Emily Stine at estine2@unl.edu or at (308) 632-1230.