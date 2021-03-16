AG STARS East Point Horspice

There’s the physical, she said, as riding develops core strength, flexibility and balance.

“It’s amazing to watch the horse as a therapeutic tool,” Charlene said. “We’ve had several occupational and physical therapists tell us they’ve seen results they can’t get with traditional therapy.”

But there’s also responsibility and routine for caring for horses and –the most important part – the emotional connections.

“It really can be for everyone. If you have any kind of inclination to want to get to know a horse, so and what we can learn from them, it just helps us grow as people, I believe,” Charlene Stephenson said.

And while in the winter the round pen sits empty, Charlene and Brian Stephenson’s days are filled with chores. Medication and feeding all 25 horses takes about two hours on a warmer day and four hours in bitter cold. But, they said they wouldn’t give it up for the world.

Brian Stephenson, who has a degree in wildlife biology said their path was unexpected, but in hindsight was the best path.

“We’re very much of a mindset that you can’t forget where you are, because of what happened before got you to where you are now,” he said. “So the horses have been leading us along this path.”