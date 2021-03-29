AG STARS Wyoming Ranch Foods

#1Ranch Foods story
Wyoming Ranch Foods’ Fresh Take on Meat
By SHELBEY PRUSIA
For the Star-Herald
When someone grabs a couple pounds of ground beef from the grocery store or a nice sirloin for dinner, it would be nearly impossible for them to trace what state that cut of meat came from, let alone the pasture that cow once grazed.
That’s the problem a pair of cousins from Lance Creek and Manville, Wyoming, a Wheatland, Wyoming native, and a Douglas, Wyoming man wanted to solve. Travis and Levi Miller, Carla Weiser, and Kyle Petersen made their dreams a reality amidst the pandemic when they officially opened Wyoming Ranch Foods on May 22, 2020. Their slogan? “Ranch to Table.”
“It’s [slogan] the most concise way to nail down what we’re trying to do,” Weiser said. “Our products are not going through a bunch of people and facilities – it hasn’t had to change hands so many times.”
With the goal to supply the Goshen County area with high quality, locally sourced beef, Wyoming Ranch Foods prides themselves in buying their cattle directly from Wyoming ranchers. This allows them to provide consumers with a better quality product at a lower cost while offering higher profit to the grower.
“The general public is trying to move away from not knowing where their meat is from,” Weiser said. “People have started looking more grassroots and locally.”
It only takes one look at Wyoming Ranch Foods Facebook page to see they’re doing the job they sought out to do and customers are loving the products. Other than continuous sellouts they have to announce, Wyoming Ranch Foods is flooded with Facebook comments like, “They have a great selection and the cheapest ground beef in town” and “We tried the steaks and had a roast... would definitely recommend!”
The community is loving Wyoming Ranch Foods’ products so much that a woman even called into the shop to tell the owners how she cooked the sirloin she purchased the night before, Weiser said.
Wyoming Ranch Foods started out as a meat processing plant, serving custom and retail beef products. Recently they’ve opened a storefront for customers to actually come in, look at the products, and buy meat in person, not just online. The store has had major success and the owners enjoy seeing the friendly faces purchasing their products.
“Ranchers pour their heart and soul into raising the best quality they can, but generally speaking once it leaves their place they often never receive credit for their work,” Weiser said. “The interaction through our storefront and the small size of our operation allow us to let patrons know exactly where their beef came from.”
Despite starting their business during a pandemic and in a building built in the late 1940s, Wyoming Ranch Foods has persevered and put their whole hearts into the new business. They’ve renovated the old Kelly Packing Plant with new floors, an updated hot water system, and so much more maintenance. They haven’t let anything stop them from following their dreams and have taken great precaution to make sure every guideline is being handled properly and safely.
“Overall we feel COVID put a bit of a magnifying glass on this industry and its practices, but having not been operational pre-COVID, we don’t really know the difference first hand of before and after COVID,” Weiser said. “Making sure we have policies and practices in place to handle another shutdown and the ability to serve our customers with less contact has had to be addressed.”
Wyoming Ranch Foods successfully brought the agriculture industry into the small business world where the community can get high quality products from their neighbors. They continue to provide a place where patrons can purchase products that not only support them as small business owners, but also support local agriculture and farmers supplying the store.
Wyoming Ranch Foods prides itself on being customer focused and continues to push for a fresh take on what the community needs. They take a “quality over volume” approach and even took the time to get USDA inspected.
“We take a lot of pride in what we bring in, what we process, and what we put out the door,” Petersen said. “We only want the best.”
The work these four entrepreneurs have done and will continue to do would not be possible without the continuous community support. The love for this small business that opened nine months ago is what keeps them going.
“The outpouring of support from this community and our supporters has been astonishing and absolutely humbling,” Weiser said. “We have a dream but none of it would be possible to pursue and make come true without the support we’ve received and continue to experience every day from this community.”
Wyoming Fresh Foods is located at 127 W 11th Ave., Torrington, Wyoming and try their products. All cattle are pasture raised in Wyoming and grain finished or grass finished.