AG STARS Wyoming Ranch Foods

“The general public is trying to move away from not knowing where their meat is from,” Weiser said. “People have started looking more grassroots and locally.”

It only takes one look at Wyoming Ranch Foods Facebook page to see they’re doing the job they sought out to do and customers are loving the products. Other than continuous sellouts they have to announce, Wyoming Ranch Foods is flooded with Facebook comments like, “They have a great selection and the cheapest ground beef in town” and “We tried the steaks and had a roast... would definitely recommend!”

The community is loving Wyoming Ranch Foods’ products so much that a woman even called into the shop to tell the owners how she cooked the sirloin she purchased the night before, Weiser said.

Wyoming Ranch Foods started out as a meat processing plant, serving custom and retail beef products. Recently they’ve opened a storefront for customers to actually come in, look at the products, and buy meat in person, not just online. The store has had major success and the owners enjoy seeing the friendly faces purchasing their products.