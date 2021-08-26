Agate Fossil Beds event

Agate Fossil Beds hosts Darrell Red Cloud: A Lakota perspective on their culture, history, and the James Cook collection

AGATE — Darrell Red Cloud, great great grandson of the legendary Chief Red Cloud of the Lakota, will speak at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument on Saturday, Aug. 28. Learn about the importance the collection of gifts from Red Cloud to the Cook family, which is on display at Agate, has to the history and culture of his people. Learn about the Lakota perspective of ongoing land rights issues throughout the Northern Plains and the Black Hills. Learn why the Lakota artifacts in the James Cook collection remain so important to preserving the Lakota culture. Let him immerse you in the culture and story of his people, as only they can tell it.

“We’re honored to have a direct descendent of the Lakota statesman visit us and offer a modern Lakota perspective on the stories represented in the collection,” said AJ Legault, supervisory park ranger at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument. “We’ve proudly preserved and interpreted the gifts the great Chief gave to the Cook family. To combine seeing the physical gifts from Red Cloud with the gift of storytelling from Darrell will be an amazing opportunity.”