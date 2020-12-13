Airport soil being tested for PFAS

In the past, manufacturers used PFAS in paper products, textile coating, and, most infamously, in cookware primarily as means of giving a product non-stick and heat resistant qualities. In the 1980s, PFAS were adopted into fire suppression foams.

Contamination from fire fighting foam occurs when either the fire suppression foam leaks from its container or is allowed to seep into the ground after suppressing a fire.

Aguallo told the Star-Herald on Thursday that he recalls just three fires that required the foam in the last two decades. Even when performing tests to ensure the fire suppression chemical is still active, Aguallo said the foam typically stays in its container.

“In the amount that we put down over the 18 years, I just don’t expect them to find much,” Aguallo said.

However, if an electrical fire or a plane fire were to break out tomorrow, Aguallo said his firefighters would have no choice but to use the cancer-causing foam. That’s because federal regulators have yet to come up with an alternative foam capable of suppressing the fire.

Aguallo said that he’d have to look to Nebraska’s Federal delegation for clean-up money if the regulators found PFAS in the soil.