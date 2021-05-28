Airport Update::1

Aguallo said some of the schedule for flights will be changing, as well in the coming weeks. That’s normal, he said.

“It can actually change pretty regularly,” he said.

“It’s not at our discretion. It’s whatever works best for United and the small carriers that feed into United like SkyWest.”

Western Nebraska Regional Airport has a contract with SkyWest for 12 flights a week. As long as they get those in, the times can change as the carriers see fit. Aguallo said he prefers flights later in the morning and early afternoon but he doesn’t think the different schedule will affect boardings.

“Eleven-ish or one-ish would be a little bit better for, I think, our local people,” he said. “The services out of here, people just adapt their schedules. … What truly affects the boardings is the quality of the air service, and that’s good (here).”

The airport authority also discussed upcoming projects, including use of CARES money for a new fuel tank, which has been ordered but hasn’t arrived yet, and potentially using spray foam insulation to update some of the 50s-60s-era hangar buildings that have worn out over the years.