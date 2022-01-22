 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alicia Trejo Named to fall 2021 Dean's List at ENMU
PORTALES, NM (01/18/2022)-- Alicia Trejo of Potter, NE (69156), has been named to Eastern New Mexico University's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.

