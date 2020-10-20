alliance energy efficiency

HOUSING

City of Alliance offers Energy Efficiency Programs

ALLIANCE – The City of Alliance, in partnership with its wholesale electric power supplier, the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska, provides a financial incentive for upgrading attic insulation to residential homes.

The Attic Insulation Program provides cash incentives of $0.15/per square foot with a maximum incentive of $300 per existing residential dwelling for attic insulation. Information regarding upgrading insulation in a residential home can be found at the U.S. Department of Energy’s website: www.energy.gov.

The program is one of four energy efficiency programs offered through The City of Alliance in partnership with the Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska. Each program provides cash incentives for homeowners to make energy efficient upgrades.

The other three programs include:

— Smart Thermostat Program: Provides a cash incentive of up to $100 paid directly to residential customers to help cover the cost of installing a qualifying smart thermostat.