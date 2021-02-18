Alliance finalists

ALLIANCE
City council interviews finalists
Decision not anticipated until next week
By DANIELLE PROKOP
Star-Herald
ALLIANCE — It’s a tale of two finalists.
The Alliance City Council and joint interim city mangers met the two finalists for the city’s top position for two separate interviews Monday. This is the second round of finalists to come for in-person interviews, as the last slate was scrapped in December. The council scheduled a meeting for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 to discuss the finalists further.
City council members spotlighted housing, economic development and continuing repairs on roads as some of their platforms in public forums and meetings. However, council members spent significant focus Thursday on the city’s culture and asking the candidates to describe their management styles. Both candidates were asked the same questions — with a few exceptions — over 90 minutes.
First up was Jeff Hecksel, currently managing Hood River County, Oregon. Hecksel, 60, has worked for 34 in four municipalities.
In the afternoon was second candidate, Jim Thomas who recently worked as interim manager in Dewey-Prescott Arizona. Thomas, 60, has 26 under his belt at nine municipalities. His longest tenure was nearly eight years in Claremore, Oklahoma.
City Councilman Earl Jones asked both if they would be willing instill a “culture of pride,” in city employees and cultivate a proactive attitude about small problems before ballooning into larger issues.
“I found, for better or worse, that incremental change over time is effective change. That’s long-term,” Hecksel said.
Hecksel said investing in a culture change means building functional teams over time by removing barriers, and isn’t entirely top-down.
“Changing the culture is empowering people to do their best,” he said. “And giving them the opportunities to do just that.”
Thomas said that change starts at the top and “leading by example.”
“I’ve been known to pick up trash for the City Hall, I’ve been known to shovel snow in front of City Hall, I’ve been known to get the leaf blower out around City Hall,” Thomas said. “I think whatever we can do as leaders, there’s no job too dirty.”
Thomas said that style of leadership builds confidence in employees.
Council member Annora Bentley asked how each would deal with staff disagreements to managerial decisions.
Hecksel said he encourages department heads to speak up before a large decision is made, or even afterward he said, despite the difficulty or embarrassment of that mistake.
“My experience tells me that you screw up, fix it – that’s the best thing to do,” Hecksel said. “Don’t hide it, don’t try to sugarcoat it, transparency is important.”
Thomas said his expectation is for department heads to talk privately about concerns.
“If the Emperor is not wearing clothes, you need to tell him,” Thomas said. “If I’m standing there naked, you need to tell me when the door is closed, and we’re having a conversation about a recommendation going before the city council.”
He said behind closed doors, he encourages debate, discussion and disagreement, in public is a different story.
“If you disagree with that decision, once we open the door, and I make that recommendation, we’re united,” he said.
Council member John McGhehey asked Thomas “about the elephant in the room” asking why the city received letters from people in Claremore, Oklahoma, requesting Alliance pass on Thomas.
Thomas responded with a 5-minute monologue saying he had received letters of recommendation from upstanding citizens and called one of his critics a “pathological liar,” while also mentioning the importance of the Ten Commandments.
That critic is Shelly Taylor, a nurse and prior city council candidate who filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Claremore after she was charged with felony to defraud the city after a check to pay her $641 utility bill bounced. That criminal case was dismissed because the prosecution had insufficient facts to proceed.
Taylor and city settled for an undisclosed amount after part of her suit did not meet the requirements for defamation, which she alleged Thomas’ to have committed, but the judge found Taylor “adequately alleged that her arrest and prosecution were not supported by probable cause.” Taylor also led four efforts to petition the state auditor to investigate the city’s finances, which all failed. The City of Claremore invited the auditor in 2018 but the results of that audit is still not public.
Thomas ended his response talking about Taylor.
“She has nothing she has no assets, she doesn’t own a house,” Thomas said. “I don’t know what to say, John. She doesn’t get a Christmas card from me.”
Vice Mayor Brian Mischnick noted that Hecksel’s tenure was above the average two- to five-year tenure for city managers.
Hecksel attributed his longevity to making slow, incremental changes and prioritizing relationships with staff, “which allows the organization to do great things.”
“I’m not a flashy guy, but I’m not a flash in the pan, either,” Hecksel said.