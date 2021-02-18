Alliance finalists

“My experience tells me that you screw up, fix it – that’s the best thing to do,” Hecksel said. “Don’t hide it, don’t try to sugarcoat it, transparency is important.”

Thomas said his expectation is for department heads to talk privately about concerns.

“If the Emperor is not wearing clothes, you need to tell him,” Thomas said. “If I’m standing there naked, you need to tell me when the door is closed, and we’re having a conversation about a recommendation going before the city council.”

He said behind closed doors, he encourages debate, discussion and disagreement, in public is a different story.

“If you disagree with that decision, once we open the door, and I make that recommendation, we’re united,” he said.

Council member John McGhehey asked Thomas “about the elephant in the room” asking why the city received letters from people in Claremore, Oklahoma, requesting Alliance pass on Thomas.

Thomas responded with a 5-minute monologue saying he had received letters of recommendation from upstanding citizens and called one of his critics a “pathological liar,” while also mentioning the importance of the Ten Commandments.