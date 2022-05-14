Alliance hospital foundation annouce scholarship recipients

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliance hospital, foundation announce scholarship recipients

Box Butte General Hospital and the Box Butte Health Foundation announces the recipients of the BBGH/BBHF Scholarships. The Educational Scholarships offer recipients the opportunity to advance their education in a health care career.

BBHF Scholarship Recipients: Katelin Agler, Black Hills State University, Nursing; Jessica Hansen, Purdue University, Masters of Science in Nursing; Addison Lewis, Western Nebraska Community College, Radiologic Technologist; Keisha Sanchez, Western Governors University, Business Management Administration; Yenisey Heredia-Delgado, Western Nebraska Community College, Associate Degree in Nursing.

BBGH Scholarship Recipients: Sydney Allard, Laramie Community College, Dental Hygiene; Kylie Casados, Western Nebraska Community College, Licensed Practical Nursing; Angie Davis, Doane University, Pediatric University; Luna Gonzalez, University of Omaha, ER Nursing; Dalton Krug, University of Omaha, Marketing; Riley Lawrence, University of Nebraska Kearney, Neonatal Nursing; Leyton Schnell, Black Hills State University, Dentistry; Lilly Wagner, Nuclear Medicine Amarillo College, Nuclear Medicine Technologist; Isaac Weems, Chadron State College, Clinical Psychology.

