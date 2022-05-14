Alliance hospital foundation annouce scholarship recipients

Honor
Alliance hospital, foundation announce scholarship recipients
Box Butte General Hospital and the Box Butte Health Foundation announces the recipients of the BBGH/BBHF Scholarships. The Educational Scholarships offer recipients the opportunity to advance their education in a health care career.
BBHF Scholarship Recipients: Katelin Agler, Black Hills State University, Nursing; Jessica Hansen, Purdue University, Masters of Science in Nursing; Addison Lewis, Western Nebraska Community College, Radiologic Technologist; Keisha Sanchez, Western Governors University, Business Management Administration; Yenisey Heredia-Delgado, Western Nebraska Community College, Associate Degree in Nursing.
BBGH Scholarship Recipients: Sydney Allard, Laramie Community College, Dental Hygiene; Kylie Casados, Western Nebraska Community College, Licensed Practical Nursing; Angie Davis, Doane University, Pediatric University; Luna Gonzalez, University of Omaha, ER Nursing; Dalton Krug, University of Omaha, Marketing; Riley Lawrence, University of Nebraska Kearney, Neonatal Nursing; Leyton Schnell, Black Hills State University, Dentistry; Lilly Wagner, Nuclear Medicine Amarillo College, Nuclear Medicine Technologist; Isaac Weems, Chadron State College, Clinical Psychology.