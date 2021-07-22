alliance medical equipment

 Skip to main content
Alliance Senior Center issues notice about medical equipment donations

ALLIANCE — The Alliance Senior Center have been getting a lot of medical equipment donated recently without staff being informed.

For this reason, the Senior Center is requesting that individuals interested in donating health care items, please make an appointment with staff before dropping the items off. This will allow for staff to determine if the item can be used, and ensures necessary documentation can be completed. In addition, this will ensure items are secured to avoid theft or damage to donated items.

To make an appointment, please contact Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293.

