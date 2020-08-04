ALLIANCE
Continued Closure of City of Alliance Offices
ALLIANCE– The City of Alliance Utility Billing Office lobby remains closed to the public and continues to conduct business thru the drive-up only. Utility bills can be paid on the city’s webpage at www.cityofalliance.net. This is due to the lack of ability to properly social distance.
The Senior Center also remains closed, but is still providing meals through the nutrition site Monday – Friday. To make arrangements, please call 308-762-8774 or Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293
Please call 308-762-5400 for any questions. Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated.
