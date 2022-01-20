City of Alliance reminds residents of snow removal ordinance

ALLIANCE – The City of Alliance would like to remind the residents of the City’s Ordinance for snow removal. It is the owners’ or occupants’ responsibility to remove snow, slush and ice from their lots, driveways or adjacent sidewalks within 24 hours after accumulation. Snow, slush or ice shall not be moved from lots, driveways or adjacent sidewalks into the city streets, alleys or neighboring lots. Such an offense shall be considered a misdemeanor and punishable by a $100 fine.